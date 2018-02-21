Website Downtime Monitoring United States

We provide website downtime alerts and website monitoring services to United States and across the world. See the range of services that we can provide to you...

Not in United States?

United States flag

United States Services

Free website monitoring services:

available

Email downtime alerts:

available

Pro website monitoring services:

available

SMS downtime alerts:

available

Latest News

Free Plan Upgraded to 60 Monitors

21 Feb 2018

You can now monitor up to 60 websites with our free account... read more

New Feature: Rate Limit SMS Alerts

Set a limit on the number of SMS downtime alerts that can be sent in an hour... read more

Website Monitoring

We monitor your website and if it goes down we send you an alert.

View monitors in real time and check all your websites at a glance.

website downtime monitors
sms downtime alerts

SMS Alerts

Receive a text message on your cellphone the instant your website goes down.

SMS alerts available to 130 countries and 300 networks, from as little as $0.21 per SMS to United States phones.

Email Alerts

With our free account email alerts are sent if your website remains down for 1 minute.

Pro accounts enable you to set your own alert schedule, giving you control over when email alerts are sent.

downtime alert email
website downtime statistics

Downtime Stats

View the downtime statistics for each website that you monitor.

Get 90 days of downtime stats with our free account - up to 2 years of stats and logs with our pro accounts.

Get Started

With our free account you can monitor up to 60 websites and each website is checked every 3 minutes.

It's completely free so why not start now - you'll be up and running in less than a minute!

Get Started Now